NATIONAL NEWS – Supporting diversity retailers: These companies are keeping their DEI policies, despite Trump’s executive order

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

From his first day in office, Trump has issued numerous executive orders on various topics, but what he has honed in on has been ending diversity equity, and inclusion(DEI) in the federal government and the private sector. The executive order from Trump mandates companies and federal workers to “DEI efforts” although the difference between those and legal anti-discrimination efforts remains unclear. A federal district judge in Maryland preliminarily blocked the enforcement of the order in February, calling the orders overly vague and a violation of free speech rights. However, on March 14th, an appeals court ruled in favor of Trump’s executive order claiming that the Trump administration can enforce the orders as the case works its way through the legal system.

Because of these legal changes over 30 major retailers and companies have rolled back their DEI policies and have removed diversity language from their websites that promote DEI initiatives. However, some companies have maintained their DEI policies, in an effort to promote fairness and inclusion in the workplace. Companies such as Apple, Delta Airlines, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, Ben & Jerry’s, Coca-Cola, Costco, Kroger, e.l.f. cosmetics, Francesca’s, Lush, Macy’s Nordstroms, Old Navy, Patagonia, Sephora, TJ Maxx, and Ulta have all committed to maintaining their DEI policies, despite the executive orders from president Trump.