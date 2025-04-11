NATIONAL NEWS – Stocks plummet as global markets feel the effects of Trump’s tariffs

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Wall Street plummeted for the second day in a row on Friday after Trump’s tariffs escalated a global trade war and wiped out trillions of dollars in value from the U.S. stock market. The two-day selloff served as a warning of the potential fallout of Trump’s trade policy. Investors, businesses, and consumers are all expressing mounting concerns about how these sweeping new taxes could upend the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by over 2,200 points or 5.5% after dropping almost 4% on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500, track the largest U.S. companies, each also tumbled nearly 6% on Friday. In total, the U.S. market lost over $6 trillion in value over the past two days. About 60% of U.S. households own stocks according to the Federal Reserve.