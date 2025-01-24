NATIONAL NEWS – Shooting at Antioch High School kills one teen in Nashville Tennessee

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Law enforcement officials are investigating the motive behind the shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee. The shooting occurred Wednesday morning, and police are examining alarming social media posts and writings tied to a teenager who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.

The shooter, identified by Metro Nashville Police as 17-year-old Solomon Henderson, fired multiple rounds in the school cafeteria shortly after 11 a.m., killing Josselin Corea Escalante. Police reported that Henderson later killed himself. Two other victims were injured—one grazed on the arm and the other with a facial injury, though neither was shot. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

This tragic incident marks the first school shooting of 2025, according to CNN’s database of school shootings, which recorded 83 such incidents in 2024. The suspect reportedly live-streamed himself in the school before the shooting began on the Australian platform Kick. In the video, the suspect is seen wearing black boots and attempting to open a door before walking away. Kick issued a statement that the account and video were “rapidly banned.” Metro Nashville police continue to investigate the shooter’s motives, including whether the victims were targeted or struck by stray bullets.