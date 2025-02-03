NATIONAL NEWS – Seven dead and at least 22 injured in Philadelphia plane crash

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Six people on board a plane and one person who was in a car have died after a plane crash in Philadelphia that happened Friday night near a mall in Northeast Philadelphia. The six people who were killed in the plane crash were identified as Captain Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, patient Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna. A Jet Rescue Air Ambulance has said that it was unlikely anyone on board survived the crash. Mayor Cherelle Parker stated in a news briefing on Monday that the number of victims who were injured by the plane crash has increased to 24. Four of these victims have remained hospitalized with two in critical condition. No additional information about their injuries was provided.

Sunday Parker also stated, “We have not, out of respect for their families and their loved ones, shared the names of any of those who have been impacted.” Governor Josh Shapiro commended the community for coming together in the wake of the crash and recounted a story about a man in a green jacket who ran towards the crash trying to help people who were injured. Shapiro stated that he was “grateful to our first responders and law enforcement for doing their part to save lives,” he went on to say “I’m grateful to our neighbors here in Northeast Philly for doing their part to save lives, and I’m especially grateful to Mayor Parker for her extraordinary leadership here in the city of Philadelphia.”