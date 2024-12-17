NATIONAL NEWS – Rare: Wisconsin school shooter identified as 15-year-old girl

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Monday, Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, became the site of the nation’s 320th school shooting this year. The shooter killed two people and injured six others before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What sets this tragic event apart is the identity of the suspect: a 15-year-old girl. FBI data shows that female perpetrators in school shootings are extremely rare. From 2000 to 2019, only 13 of 345 active shooter incidents involved women, a statistic that mirrors the overall low rate of violent crimes committed by females.