NATIONAL NEWS – Proud Boys and ex-officer sentenced for January 6th Capitol attack

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A former police officer and members of the Proud Boys were sentenced to 14 months in prison on Wednesday for their involvement in the January 6th Capitol attack. Among those sentenced was Nathaniel Tuck, who participated in the initial breach of the Capitol alongside his father.

Prosecutors described Tuck as part of a “hand-selected group” of Proud Boys members who planned violence and confronted police. Tuck was also seen in a celebratory photograph with other rioters outside the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly allowed Tuck to remain free until reporting for his prison term. Tuck was also fined $2,000 and ordered to pay an additional $2,000 in restitution.