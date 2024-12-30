NATIONAL NEWS – President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Sunday, it was announced that former President Jimmy Carter had passed away at the age of 100, nearly two years after entering hospice care. Carter, who took office in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War, was the longest-living American president and remained active in humanitarian efforts long after leaving office.

Carter’s death follows that of his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who passed away nearly a year earlier. He had been staying at the Carter Center, which released a statement: “Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.” The statement added that Carter died peacefully, surrounded by family.

His passing has resonated throughout the political community. Officials such as Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Kamala Harris have issued statements of condolence. President Biden called Carter an “extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian,” reflecting on their work together to advance human rights and eradicate disease.