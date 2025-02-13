NATIONAL NEWS – Pope Francis rebukes Trump over his harsh immigration policy

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Pope Francis publicly criticized the new Trump administration’s immigration policies and called Trump’s plans for mass deportations “a major crisis.” Pope Francis sent a strongly worded letter to the U.S. Catholic Bishops, urging them to oppose any of Trump’s immigration policies. Pope Francis reiterated that deporting people, many of whom had left their homes because of persecution, is damaging to “the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness.”

The letter went on to address comments made by Vice President Vance, in which he said that people should care for their families, communities, and country before caring for others. The pope wrote that people should meditate on love that builds a fraternity that is open to all without exception. Pope Francis is the second high-ranking member of the Catholic Church to criticize Vance for his comments. Vance has made his religion and identity as a Catholic part of his political persona but has not commented on the remarks made by Pope Francis.