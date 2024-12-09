BREAKING NEWS! – NATIONAL NEWS – Person of interest from Maryland questioned by police in United Healthcare CEO shooting

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

26-year-old Luigi Mangione is being questioned by police as a possible suspect in the fatal shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione was arrested Monday afternoon after traveling on a Greyhound bus earlier that morning. He was stopped by Altoona County police at a McDonald’s after an employee recognized him from pictures and videos circulated by the media and police.

New York Mayor Eric Adams stated during a press conference on Monday that police believe Mangione is “a strong person of interest” in Thompson’s shooting. Mangione became a suspect because the gun he was carrying matched the description and capabilities of the weapon used in the shooting.

Mangione is currently the only suspect detained by police. While investigators have not yet determined a clear motive, they believe he acted alone and specifically targeted Thompson.

This story is developing.