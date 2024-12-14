NATIONAL NEWS – Obesity dips in adults for the first time in over a decade, thanks of drugs like Ozempic

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Obesity has shown a relatively steady decline in adults for the first time in nearly ten years. Recent studies suggest that the downward trend may be partially due to the prevalence and increased marketability of GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

The JAMA Health Forum’s studies have shown that the most significant decrease has been in the South, particularly among adults aged 66 to 75. The study uses BMI measurements across different regions, genders, ages, and races to assess where obesity has decreased. Although the results were not uniform across all demographics, the largest drop was observed in adults in the South.