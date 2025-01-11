NATIONAL NEWS – Norovirus contagious stomach bug cases skyrocket in the U.S.

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Norovirus, a highly contagious stomach bug, has seen a dramatic increase in cases across the United States this winter. A new strain of Norovirus, identified as GII.17[P17], accounts for the majority of new cases, which the CDC is calling a national outbreak. In samples taken from patients nationwide, nearly 7 in 10 tested positive for this new strain. Previous data reported 91 outbreaks of Norovirus, a significant increase from 69 in the last week of November.

Dr. Céline Gounder stated on CBS Mornings, “We typically see an increase in Norovirus cases in the winter, around this time of year, because of large gatherings, people traveling, and different generations coming together.”



Despite the rising cases, Norovirus is generally a mild illness, with most patients recovering within three days. However, the virus can still spread for up to two weeks after symptoms resolve.