NATIONAL NEWS – New York Judge lifts gag order against Trump

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

New York Judge David Friedman of the Intermediate Appeals Court suspended the gag order against former president Donald Trump in his civil fraud trial on Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron, the trial judge, initially imposed the gag order on Oct. 3 and posted about his law clerk, Allison Greenfield, on social media.

“Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!),” Trump posted to social media. “His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace.”