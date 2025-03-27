NATIONAL NEWS – Nemesis of Trump and editor-in-chief of the Atlantic magazine, accidentally added to group chat on bombing of Yemen

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The top intelligence officials in the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance allegedly discussed details of an operation to bomb Houthi targets in Yemen in a group chat. The group chat took place on a platform called Signal and the officials accidentally included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Jeffery Goldberg, who is famously a critic of President Trump.

A cabinet meeting at the White House on Monday afternoon unfolded after The Atlantic published the article detailing how he had been added to this 18-person group chat on Signal earlier in the month. In the article, Goldberg said an account named “Pete Hegseth” laid out plans for a strike on Yemen that included information about, “weapons packages, targets, and timing” shortly before the attack actually took place. The National Security Council stated that the messages seemed to be “authentic” in a statement to the press. Intelligence officials are testifying before Congress on Tuesday.