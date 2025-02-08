NATIONAL NEWS – NCAA restricts female competitors to genetic females at birth after Trump bans trans women competition in sports

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits transgender women from competing in female sports leagues and competitions. The executive order was titled the “ No Men in Women’s Sports Executive Order.” This is the fourth executive order Trump has signed that explicitly targets transgender people since he took office on January 20th. During the signing of his executive order, Trump stated “The radical left has waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology.” Trump went on to say, “With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.” Trump also gave numerous examples of what he described as “men claiming to be girls” and “stealing” victories.

Trump continues to perpetuate these false claims especially those revolving around Imane Khelif who is a female boxer from Algeria. Khelif faced intense scrutiny over her gender during the Paris Olympics in August. Ahead of the signing of the executive order on Wednesday White House officials said they expected the order to be framed as targeting transgender women but claimed that the order “has nothing to do with that.” Officials from the White House said that the order was made to protect women’s access to safe and fair athletic opportunities.