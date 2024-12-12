NATIONAL NEWS – NASA pushes back moon flight again to 2026

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Last week on Thursday, NASA announced more delays in the mission sending more astronauts to the moon more than 50 years after their famed Apollo 11 mission. The Artemis mission was initially planned to send four astronauts around the moon and back. The mission is now targeted to launch in April 2026 after an initial launch date in September 2025.

These delays come after numerous safety concerns in testing. The most recent issue was damage to the capsule’s heat shield during the initial test flight that took place two years ago. It has also been reported that the spacecraft designed for the Artemis mission requires numerous improvements to ensure that it can complete the mission successfully.