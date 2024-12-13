NATIONAL NEWS – Nancy Pelosi admitted to the hospital after trip to Luxembourg

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after sustaining an injury during official work in Luxembourg. Pelosi was visiting Luxembourg with a bipartisan delegation to honor the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. She is reportedly receiving excellent care from medical professionals for the remainder of the trip.

Details of Pelosi’s injury have not been disclosed, though someone close to her stated that she tripped and fell during an event, injuring her hip. Her congressional colleagues have shared their well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery on social media and in press statements.

Pelosi’s hospitalization comes after two difficult years involving violence against her and her family. Her husband was the victim of an attack following the 2020 election and Pelosi was the target rioters during the January 6th riots.