NATIONAL NEWS – Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder and terrorism charges

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terrorism charges. The charges include multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism, brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Mangione’s defense has raised concerns about his ability to receive a fair trial, citing comments made by New York Mayor Eric Adams that they claim have tainted the jury pool. Prosecutors have indicated that state and federal cases against Mangione will proceed simultaneously, with the state trial expected to begin first.

Mangione has been moved to Brooklyn Federal Jail as he awaits further legal proceedings. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life without parole.