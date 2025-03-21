NATIONAL NEWS – Judge who ordered Trump to stop deportation flights is hit with impeachment articles

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A GOP member in the House has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. Boasberg is the judge who ordered the Trump administration to stop deportation flights that were conducted under the Alien Enemies Act. The House member who filed these impeachment articles was Rep. Brandon Gill, from Texas. In a statement to the press Gill said, “For the past several weeks, we’ve seen several rogue activist judges try to impede the president from exercising, not only the mandate voters gave him, but his democratic and constitutional authority to keep the American people safe.” He went on to say that Judge Bosaberg’s actions were “another example of a rogue judge overstepping his…authority.”

Gill’s resolution accuses Judge Bosaberg of abusing his power in levying an emergency pause on the Trump administration’s plans to deport illegal immigrants. Gill also stated, “Chief Judge Boasberg required President Trump to turn around planes midair that had aliens associated with Tren De Aragua, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the resolution said. “This conduct jeopardizes the safety of the nation, represents an abuse of judicial power, and is detrimental to the orderly functioning of the judiciary. Using the powers of his office, Chief Judge Boasberg has attempted to seize power from the Executive Branch and interfere with the will of the American people.”