NATIONAL NEWS – Judge holds final hearing on NCAA settlement

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The final court hearing for the major settlement with the NCAA is poised to open the door to a new era of college sports. The case is known as House v. NCAA or simply the House settlement. This case would provide sweeping regulations that could reconfigure how college sports work. Schools share revenue with student-athletes. Team sizes would be governed by roster limits rather than scholarships. A third-party clearinghouse for marketing deals.

Noah Henderson. A D1 golfer at St.Joseph’s University who now directs the sports management program at Loyola Chicago University said, “This is a landmark case that’s probably going to be the single biggest structural change in the entire history of collegiate sport.” The settlement is worth billions of dollars and has been in the works for more than a year. On Monday a federal judge will hold a final approval hearing. These supporters and objectors to the settlement will speak one more time. If the settlement is approved it will drastically change how schools pay athletes and will reverse the traditional amateurism that has defined collegiate sports.