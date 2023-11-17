NATIONAL NEWS – Judge declares mistrial in Brett Hankison’s civil rights case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A judge declared a mistrial in Brett Hankison’s civil rights trial after the jury reported it was deadlocked. Hankison was one of the officers in the botched raid that resulted in Breonna Taylor’s murder. Prosecutors claim that Hankison violated Taylor’s civil rights by using unjust force when entering her home and fatally shooting her.

“As it stands right now, the assistant US attorneys from the Department of Justice did indicate that it is their intention to retry Brett Hankison in this case,” said Lonita Baker, an attorney representing the Taylor family.





