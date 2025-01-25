NATIONAL NEWS – ICE begins immigration raids in New Jersey

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The city of Newark, New Jersey, has been “unlawfully terrorized” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducting raids, according to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

On Thursday, ICE launched what it described as a “targeted enforcement operation,” raiding a local business and detaining undocumented residents and citizens without presenting warrants. Mayor Baraka stated that one of the detainees was a U.S. military veteran whose military documentation was questioned during the operation.

Julia Ortiz, an immigration organizer with New Labor, a local advocacy group, reported that eight people were questioned, and three were detained. Ortiz said the group was alerted by an employee at Ocean Seafood Depot, who called to report the unannounced arrival of immigration agents.

A spokesperson for ICE confirmed that a U.S. citizen was involved in the operation but declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.