NATIONAL NEWS – Hygiene issues linked to e. coli outbreak at McDonald’s onion supplier

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The FDA has uncovered severe hygiene violations at Taylor Farms, a supplier linked to a deadly E. coli outbreak that infected 104 people across 14 states and caused one death. The outbreak, first reported by the CDC in late October 2024, led McDonald’s and other fast-food chains to recall slivered onions and halt sales of affected menu items, including the Quarter Pounder.

Investigators revealed unsanitary conditions at Taylor Farms’ Colorado facility, including workers neglecting handwashing protocols and improperly maintained equipment. These violations were identified as the root cause of the outbreak.

McDonald’s, in a statement, emphasized its commitment to food safety, stating, “We hold our suppliers to the highest expectations and standards of food safety. Prior to this inspection, and unrelated to its findings, McDonald’s stopped sourcing from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility.”

Taylor Farms responded to the findings, asserting, “Taylor Farms is confident in our best-in-class food safety processes, and in turn, the quality and safety of our products. As is common following an inspection, the FDA issued observations of conditions that could be improved.”

The outbreak was declared over by early December, with government officials confirming that the unsafe practices at Taylor Farms were solely responsible for the contamination.