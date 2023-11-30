NATIONAL NEWS – Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State, dies at 100

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Henry Kissinger, the former Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, died on Wednesday at age 100. He won a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in negotiating the ceasefire that led to the end of the Vietnam War. Kissinger’s legacy was polarized and many criticized him for his role in expanding the U.S. military in Vietnam and the widespread carpet bombing campaign in Cambodia.

“Henry Kissinger’s contributions to U.S. foreign policy and global diplomacy are immeasurable,” said Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on social media. “Kissinger was a statesman who devoted his life in service to the United States, and should be remembered for his efforts to ensure global peace and freedom abroad.”





