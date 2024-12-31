NATIONAL NEWS – Grand jury indicts man who set woman on fire on New York subway

Laila Kirkaptrick, Staff Writer

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that a grand jury has formally indicted the man accused of fatally setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway train. Investigators reported that Sebastian Zapeta, 33, used a lighter to ignite a woman’s clothing as she slept inside a train car on December 22. According to the criminal complaint, Zapeta used a shirt to fan the flames.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, and one count of first-degree arson. First-degree murder, the most serious charge, carries the possibility of life without parole. Gonzalez remarked: “These are significant counts. Murder in the first degree carries the possibility of life without parole. It’s the most serious statute in New York state law, and my office is very confident about the evidence in this case and our ability to hold Zapeta accountable for his dastardly deeds.”

Zapeta has waived his right to a court appearance on Friday and is set to be arraigned on January 7.