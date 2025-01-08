NATIONAL NEWS – First U.S. human death from bird flu reported in Louisiana

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The United States has recorded its first human death from bird flu, marking the most severe case of H5N1 infection to date in the country. The patient, over 65 years old and with underlying health conditions, had been hospitalized in Louisiana since December. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the individual was exposed to backyard flocks and wild birds, which contributed to the severity of the illness.

In a statement, the department expressed condolences to the family and confirmed that this would be the final update due to patient confidentiality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 67 cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the U.S., most with mild symptoms such as pinkeye, coughing, or sneezing. However, all but one of these cases were diagnosed in the past ten months. Ten states, including Washington, Oregon, and Louisiana, have reported human cases since 2024. The CDC maintains that the risk to public health remains low but noted that bird flu can cause severe illness and death.