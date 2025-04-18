NATIONAL NEWS – Federal judge orders Trump administration and USDA to unfreeze funds to Maine

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze federal funding that had initially been allocated to Maine from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). These funds had been withheld after President Trump’s clash with Governor Janet Mills over the issue of transgender athletes. The U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock granted Maine’s request on Friday. The USDA is one of the many agencies that has threatened to revoke federal funding over a political issue.

The feud between Trump and the State of Maine began after the executive order was initiated in February barring transgender student-athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams. The order also calls for the federal government, “to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities.”