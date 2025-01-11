NATIONAL NEWS – FDA finds hygiene issues at supplier plant after McDonald’s E. coli death

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The FDA uncovered numerous violations at a McDonald’s supplier linked to a deadly E. coli outbreak that infected over 100 people and led to a recall of onions used in McDonald’s restaurants. The violations were discovered at a food production facility in Colorado operated by Taylor Farms.

The FDA cited the facility for conditions posing serious health and safety risks. Taylor Farms supplied onions to McDonald’s locations across several states and also provided ready-to-eat produce to grocery stores.

In a statement, McDonald’s said, “We hold our suppliers to the highest expectations and standards of food safety. Prior to this inspection, and unrelated to its findings, McDonald’s stopped sourcing from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility.” The company confirmed it ceased purchasing onions from Taylor Farms in October following the outbreak and switched suppliers for 900 restaurants.