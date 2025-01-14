NATIONAL NEWS – FDA finds E. coli, handwashing issues and dirty equipment at McDonald’s supplier

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

In late 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an investigation into practices at Taylor Farms, a supplier linked to an E. coli outbreak that began in October. The outbreak ultimately infected 104 people across 14 states, leading to 34 hospitalizations and one death.

The FDA investigation revealed that routine handwashing was not enforced at Taylor Farms’ Colorado facility, leading to widespread sanitation issues. Additionally, machinery and equipment used to produce slivered onions—distributed to McDonald’s, local restaurants, and grocery stores—were found to be dirty and in violation of numerous health regulations. The FDA concluded that the facility lacked a focus on cleanliness and safety, identifying these lapses as the root cause of the outbreak.

Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions to McDonald’s and other establishments, faced sharp criticism. In a statement, the company asserted, “Taylor Farms is confident in our best-in-class food safety processes, and in turn, the quality and safety of our products. As is common following an inspection, FDA issued observations of conditions that could be improved at one of our facilities.” The company added that it took immediate action to address the violations.

The outbreak prompted McDonald’s to halt the sale of onion-containing products, including their Quarter Pounder, and to switch suppliers for 900 restaurants by October 2024. McDonald’s stated, “We hold our suppliers to the highest expectations and standards of food safety. Prior to this inspection, and unrelated to its findings, McDonald’s stopped sourcing from Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs facility.”

The FDA classified the inspection as regulatory and emphasized the importance of maintaining sanitation standards to prevent such outbreaks in the future. By early December, health officials declared the outbreak over, attributing the contamination solely to the unsanitary conditions at Taylor Farms.