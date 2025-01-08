NATIONAL NEWS – FBI warns pro athletes of increased high-tech burglary threats

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The FBI has alerted professional sports leagues to an increase in organized theft targeting athletes. A recent spree of burglaries, occurring between September and November, targeted the homes of nine professional athletes, including NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow.

The FBI report revealed that the theft groups, originating from South America, conduct surveillance using public information, including social media, to predict athletes’ schedules. These groups often bypass security systems and jam Wi-Fi connections to execute the burglaries quickly and with minimal detection.

The FBI advises athletes to update their security systems and maintain an inventory of valuables.