NATIONAL NEWS – Farmworker in Michigan diagnosed with bird flu

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A farm worker in Michigan has been diagnosed with bird flu. This is the second person in the U.S. to be infected. The outbreak is linked to dairy cows.

Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said, “The current health risk to the general public remains low. This virus is being closely monitored, and we have not seen signs of sustained human-to-human transmission at this point. This is exactly how public health is meant to work, in early detection and monitoring of new and emerging illnesses.”





