NATIONAL NEWS – Elon Musk’s “Nazi” salute controversy grows

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A controversy has erupted surrounding Elon Musk, a billionaire ally of Trump after he made a straight-armed salute at an event celebrating Trump’s inauguration. Musk later posted a series of Nazi-themed puns on X (formerly Twitter), which he owns, to his 200 million followers. Among the posts, Musk quipped, “Don’t say Hess to Nazi accusations! Some people will Goebbels anything down!” Musk’s remarks referenced prominent Nazi figures, further fueling the backlash.

At the event, Musk was less than a minute into his speech at the Capitol One Arena when he thanked the audience for their support, placed his right hand over his heart, and extended it forward with his palm facing down. He then turned around and repeated the motion, stating, “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.” The brief gesture, lasting only a few seconds, has since sparked a global debate over its meaning.