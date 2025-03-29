NATIONAL NEWS – Elon Musk announces $1 million “payment for votes” to Wisconsin voter in Supreme Court race

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Elon Musk recently announced that a Wisconsin voter has been awarded $1 million just days before the conclusion of a fiercely contested state Supreme Court election. This development has become a referendum on Musk and allegation of “payments for votes” in the first months of Trump’s second administration.

The payment was given to a Green Bay man, as Musk announced on Wednesday night in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). This move is similar to the lottery and payments to voters Musk doled out last year through his political action committee in Wisconsin.

Many voters and critics question whether his actions are motivated by the upcoming Tuesday election to fill a seat currently held by a liberal justice, who is retiring. This election will determine whether Wisconsin’s Supreme Court remains under 4-3 liberal control or shifts to a conservative majority. The campaign for Democratic candidate Susan Crawford called Musk’s actions an attempt to illegally buy influence of the court.