Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty by a New York jury Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump is the first former American president to be convicted of a felony. Trump’s sentencing date is July 11.

In response to the verdict, Trump shared a post to social media, “THIS WAS A DISGRACE—A RIGGED TRIAL BY A CONFLICTED JUDGE WHO IS CORRUPT. WE WILL FIGHT FOR OUR CONSTITUTION—THIS IS LONG FROM OVER!”