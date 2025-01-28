NATIONAL NEWS – Department of Justice moves to fire 12 officials who investigated Trump

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Department of Justice, under acting Attorney General James McHenry, moved on Monday to terminate 12 officials who investigated Donald Trump. According to two department insiders, termination letters cited McHenry’s belief that these officials “could not be trusted to faithfully implement the President’s agenda due to their significant role in prosecuting the president.”

It is unclear how many officials involved in Trump-related investigations received termination notices. The news, first reported by Fox News, coincided with an announcement by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Ed Marton regarding a “special project” to review the prosecutions of January 6 Capitol rioters.

Marton reportedly instructed prosecutors to gather all documentation related to a specific obstruction charge, including files, emails, and notes. He described the charge’s use against rioters as a “great failure,” adding further controversy to an already sensitive matter.