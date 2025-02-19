NATIONAL NEWS – Delta Airlines jet flips upside down in Toronto upon landing

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Monday A flight from Delta Airlines flipped over onto its roof at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. All 80 people on board the plane were safely evacuated from the plane and those who were injured have sustained only minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still not clear what the exact issue was and what caused the plane to crash. Peter Carlson, a passenger on board the flight shared his experience, calling the landing “ very forceful”. Carlson also said, “All the sudden everything just kind of went sideways, and then next thing I know it’s kind of a blink and I’m upside down still strapped in.”

Canadian authorities have held two news briefs since the crash but have not provided details about the crash itself. Videos posted to social media platforms show the aftermath of the crash and the plane completely overturned. Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airport Authority said, “ We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries.” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, “The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected.” Toronto Pearson Fire chief Todd Aitken said that 18 of the 80 people on board were taken to the hospital.