NATIONAL NEWS – Dead body found in sinkhole is missing woman, Elizabeth Pollard, in Pennsylvania

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The disappearance of Elizabeth Pollard has been a gripping mystery. After the 64-year-old was reported missing on Thursday at 1 a.m., authorities worked to locate her. Pollard’s car was discovered near a sinkhole, where authorities also found Pollard’s granddaughter asleep in the vehicle.

Police sent cameras down the sinkhole to search for Pollard. On Friday, state police reported finding human remains in the sinkhole. After sending the remains to the medical examiner, they were identified as Pollard’s, ending the four-day search.