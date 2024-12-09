NATIONAL NEWS – Daniel Penny acquitted in New York City subway chokehold case

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Daniel Penny, a United States Marine veteran, was charged with criminally negligent homicide after killing Jordan Neely with a chokehold on the New York subway. The case drew national attention because Neely, the victim, became an example of how persons with mental illness are treated by the public.

Neely, a Black man, was a homeless street performer, who struggled with mental health issues. Penny refused to plead guilty and maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming he acted in self-defense and in defense of others on the subway. He also stated that he did not intend to kill Neely, only to restrain him until police could arrive.

Penny’s acquittal was met with mixed reactions, with some celebrating the decision and others criticizing it as evidence of racial bias in the justice system.