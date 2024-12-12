NATIONAL NEWS – Current FBI director plans to resign before Trump takes office

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Wednesday current FBI director Christopher Wray announced his plan to resign from his position as FBI director before Trump is sworn into office in January. This announcement from Wray comes one week and a half after President-elect Donald Trump announced that his pick to run the FBI would be Kash Patel. Wray’s resignation came after only seven years into the traditional ten-year term for FBI directors.

Wray stated that his goal was to “keep the focus on our mission the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day.” Additionally, Wray told FBI employees, “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work.” Wray’s resignation is another aspect of Trump’s transition to power that has been unusual but something that many Americans are starting to find a part of, the new normal that Trump’s administration will usher in.