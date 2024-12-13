NATIONAL NEWS – ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman donates $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Friday, it was announced that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is making a personal donation of $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund. Altman joins a number of other tech CEOs, such as Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who are seeking to improve their relationships with the incoming Trump administration.

Many of these companies are making donations in hopes that Trump will refrain from imposing strict regulations or barriers on their operations as he begins his presidency. Other companies, like Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, have also made donations for similar reasons. Altman recently stated, “President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead.”

Some view Altman’s comment as an effort to shield himself from any potential resentment Trump may harbor due to Altman’s legal disputes with Elon Musk, one of Trump’s closest confidants.