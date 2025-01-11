NATIONAL NEWS – California wildfires surge as more areas receive evacuation orders

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Wildfires in Los Angeles have destroyed over 12,000 structures and claimed at least 11 lives. The fires have spread rapidly, now encompassing an area larger than San Francisco.

The fires, initially sparked on Tuesday by strong Santa Ana winds, appeared to lessen in intensity on Thursday but reignited as the winds picked up again. Forecasters warn the fires could worsen over the weekend.

Los Angeles County officials reported that as of Friday, the Palisades fire was only 8% contained, while the Altadena fire was just 3% contained. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the death toll had risen to 11, with five fatalities from the Palisades fire and six from the Eaton Fire.

The financial impact of the wildfires is still being assessed but is estimated to be between $135 billion and $150 billion.