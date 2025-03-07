NATIONAL NEWS – California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes trans athletes competing in women’s sports

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Governor of California Gavin Newsom has used his new podcast to break from progressives by speaking out against allowing transgender women and girls to compete in female sports leagues and on female teams.

Newsom made this declaration while speaking with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who built the Turning Point USA organization. Kirk helped Trump garner support among a younger generation. Similar to Trump, Kirk has been in clear opposition to allowing transgender women and girls to participate in women’s sports leagues and on women’s sports teams. On the podcast, Newsom told Kirk, “I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair.” He went on to say, “ I am not wrestling with the fairness issue,” continued Newsom, who played varsity baseball as a college student. “I agree with you. … I revere sports. So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

The governor’s comments are the latest in Democrat’s efforts to reconcile their loss in the 2024 election. Among the disagreements that have been had since November, there have been many cultural issues that have happened as opposed to economic policies that have contributed to the party’s losses since the election in 2024.