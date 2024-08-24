NATIONAL NEWS – Breonna Taylor’s case under further investigation after federal judge ruling

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A federal judge dismissed major felony charges against former Louisville officers Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, who were accused of falsifying a warrant that led to the police raid resulting in Breonna Taylor’s death. U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson ruled that Taylor’s death was legally caused by her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired at officers during the raid, believing them to be intruders. This decision reduced the civil rights violation charges against Jaynes and Meany from felonies to misdemeanors, though other charges against them remain.

Judge Simpson determined that while Jaynes and Meany may have set events in motion with the falsified warrant, Walker’s actions were the direct cause of Taylor’s death. The judge’s ruling has sparked a further review by the U.S. Justice Department. The case continues with other charges and potential trials, including a conspiracy charge against Jaynes and the upcoming retrial of former officer Brett Hankison, who was charged with endangering lives during the raid.