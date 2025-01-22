NATIONAL NEWS – Bishop pleads to Trump for mercy toward gays, immigrants

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Bishop Marian Edgar Budde gave a sermon during the inaugural prayer service on Tuesday. As she neared the end of her sermon, she addressed President Trump directly, stating: “I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some of whom fear for their lives.” The statement was an appeal to Trump’s compassion on the first full day of his administration. The comment has gained traction due to the bishop’s soft-spoken nature. Bishop Budde continued, saying: “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and to help those fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here.”

Trump, seated in the front row of the pews at the Washington Cathedral, listened as Bishop Budde spoke. JD Vance raised his eyebrows at the comments, while members of Trump’s family seated behind him appeared disturbed by the bishop’s remarks.