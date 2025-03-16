NATIONAL NEWS – Arlington National Cemetery removes links about black, Hispanic and female veterans from its website

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Arlington National Cemetery is the most recent government landmark that has taken steps to get rid of sources relating to diversity from its website. The website for the national cemetery has wiped pages from the website that highlighted black, Hispanic, and women veterans. These changes are very much so in line with the changes that Trump has pushed for as far as DEI. An official from the U.S. spoke anonymously to NPR saying that the content removed was part of a “digital content refresh” by top Pentagon officials. Articles, photos, and videos that promote DEI have also been removed from the website as part of this new policy.

One example of this is the removal of stories surrounding black veterans like General Colin Powell. Powell was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was the first corps that was composed of only black women who worked overseas during WWII. These stories can now only be found by the search function on the website.