NATIONAL NEWS – Amazon workers in Teamsters union strike days before Christmas

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Thursday, the Teamsters union announced that workers at seven major Amazon facilities had walked out to pressure the company into negotiating a labor agreement. The strikes come at a critical time for e-commerce, with the holiday season being Amazon’s busiest period.

Workers began picketing in cities like New York, where they hope to amplify their demands. The Teamsters stated the strikes were prompted by Amazon’s failure to meet a December 15 deadline for union contract negotiations.

This is being called the largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history. The Teamsters represent nearly 10,000 workers at ten Amazon facilities. Amazon, known for its anti-union stance, has yet to respond meaningfully to the union’s demands.