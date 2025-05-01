NATIONAL NEWS – Amazon reverses its listing of prices increase due to tariffs after White House threat

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

It was reported on Tuesday morning that Amazon would be listing the additional cost that comes from tariffs. The White House retaliated quickly against the company’s idea. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “I just got off the phone with the president about Amazon’s announcement. This is a hostile and political act by Amazon.” Hours after the source was mentioned, Amazon responded saying this was no longer their plan.

Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle said, “The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products.” However, he then said, “This was never approved and is not going to happen.” Amazon Haul is part of Amazon and sells products that typically cost $20 or less. The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration include a 10% tariff on global imports and a 145% tariff on all Chinese goods. This has consistently worried economists across the country and has brought significantly higher prices for American consumers.