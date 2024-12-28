NATIONAL NEWS – Abortion rates in the U.S. increased over 10% after Supreme Court ban

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion bans in multiple states have significantly reshaped abortion access nationwide. In 2023, there were over 1 million abortions, marking the highest rate in more than a decade and reflecting a 10% increase since 2020.

Abortion through medication has become more common, while abortions in the 14 states with total bans have nearly ceased. In states where abortion remains legal, rates have risen by 25% since 2020. States bordering those with bans have also seen substantial increases in abortion rates. These trends underscore the shifting geography of abortion access and are expected to continue as more restrictive bans are implemented across the country.