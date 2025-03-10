MARYLAND NEWS – Two students die from the flu in Prince George’s County

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

At least two elementary school students in Prince George’s County Maryland, have passed away from the flu. A third student has also passed away but it is still unclear if their death is due to the flu. In a newsletter sent to parents Friday from the county’s public school superintendent, Millard House II, the school system is reportedly, “feeling the impact of nationwide rise in flu cases with increasing numbers across the country and outbreaks in several of our schools. House also said, “ It’s disheartening to lose any family member, but we’re talking about two young children, and potentially a third, from the flu.”

To prevent the further spread of the flu, House recommended keeping sick children at home and keeping their children’s vaccinations up to date. House went on to say that if cases of the flu “reach critical levels in a school, we may require temporary masking to safeguard students and staff.” We continue to track illness trends and work closely with local health officials and they have committed to updating families regularly.