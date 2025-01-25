MARYLAND NEWS – Two students arrested after stabbing at Meade High School

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Two students from Meade High School have been arrested following a stabbing incident that left a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. The victim, a student at the school, was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom and later found in a hallway shortly after 10 a.m. School resource officers provided first aid before the victim was transported to a hospital.

Anne Arundel County police arrested and charged 18-year-old JaQuan Ky’lee Guy and a 14-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing. Guy faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and first-degree assault. The 14-year-old, whose name has not been released, faces similar charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward.