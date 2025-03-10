MARYLAND NEWS – Tesla protests at Rockville, Arlington and Georgetown dealerships target Musk and Trump

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Citizens angry with Elon Musk’s involvement with the federal government have taken their protests to the outside of Tesla dealerships. Saturday protestors gathered outside of a dealership to make the statement that they would not put up with federal cuts. This was also the first movement targeting the billionaire’s commercial interests and empire as the result of

his action within the federal government. Protestors gathered outside of Tesla dealerships in Rockville, MD, Georgetown, and Arlington, VA and other protests of a similar nature were reported across the country. About 1000 people protested in front of the Georgetown Tesla for over two hours holding signs and writing in chalk on the sidewalks outside of the dealership. In Arlington around 100 demonstrators stood outside on the sidewalk in a cold rain to protest Musk’s involvement in the government, while over 300 protested in Rockville.

Many dealers looked on through the windows of the dealerships and spoke into their phones about the protests disrupting outside of the dealerships. This was the first time, In this region, that protests were organized outside of car company dealerships. Elon Musk and the team of DOGE employees who have been self-described “ special employees” have fired thousands of federal employees.